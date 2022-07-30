Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 31st

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KWR opened at $162.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 564.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.