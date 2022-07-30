QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

