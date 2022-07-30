QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.06 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

