Quant Price Up 13.3% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $109.05 or 0.00445209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $64.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.23 or 0.01948258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00274877 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

