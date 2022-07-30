Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.