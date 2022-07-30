RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.0803

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $15.87 million and $398,116.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.