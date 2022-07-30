Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAND remained flat at $14.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $112,254.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $144,118. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

