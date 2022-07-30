Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.12.

RRC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWM LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $84,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

