Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a maintains rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.