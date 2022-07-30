RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 10.6%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares fell 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.45. 1,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney Kb Young bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney Kb Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,184.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,362.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

