Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

