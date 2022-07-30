Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
