Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

RTX opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

