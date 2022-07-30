RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of RBC Bearings worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.29.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

