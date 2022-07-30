Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

