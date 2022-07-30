Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.84.

Real Matters Stock Up 10.7 %

REAL opened at C$5.88 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

