RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About RediShred Capital

(Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.