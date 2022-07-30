Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.30 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Reef has a total market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00187459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,793,064,109 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

