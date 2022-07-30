Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 302.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $581.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

