Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.25. 469,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,836. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.