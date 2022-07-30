Relx Plc (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.70 on September 8th

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Relx Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,426 ($29.23) on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,192.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,280.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on REL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) target price on Relx in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.36) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,511.75 ($30.26).
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
