Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €28.75 ($29.33) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.51.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

