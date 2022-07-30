Render Token (RNDR) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $157.79 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

