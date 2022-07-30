Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,689 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 401,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 401,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Heindlmeyer bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $49,742.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,546.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,827 shares of company stock worth $820,512.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

