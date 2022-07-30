Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Resources Connection stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 1,002,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,290. Resources Connection has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $710.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

