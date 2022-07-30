Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 216,364 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.49.

Resources Connection Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.