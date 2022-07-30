Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 42,730 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $72,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

