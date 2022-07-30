Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 19,981 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 2.69% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $49,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.