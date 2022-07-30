Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $378.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

