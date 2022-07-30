Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

