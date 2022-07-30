Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

