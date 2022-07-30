Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.50 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

