Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,954 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $68.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.