Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 94,898 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $89,543,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cerner by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

