ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 0.9 %

RWLK opened at $1.00 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 290,583 shares of company stock valued at $290,507 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

