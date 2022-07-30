Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 604.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 749,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after buying an additional 642,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

ELY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

