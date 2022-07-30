Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Park City Group worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.09 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

