Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of QCR worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $59.29 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About QCR



QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

