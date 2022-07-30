Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,041 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $10.45 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

