Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 41.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 44.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 91.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

