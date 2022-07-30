Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

