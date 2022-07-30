Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CW opened at $143.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

