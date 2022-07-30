Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 157 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 266,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Omnicell by 42.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $110.12 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.80.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

