Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $79.69 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

