Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 29,638 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,638 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.50% of Model N worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 726,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Model N by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,128 shares of company stock worth $717,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

