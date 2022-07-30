Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 478.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

