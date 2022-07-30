Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RGEDF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.00.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
