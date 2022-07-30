Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RGEDF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

