Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 5,293 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JETS. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 202,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JETS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.70. 4,723,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
