Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000. Expedia Group makes up about 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. 1,855,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

