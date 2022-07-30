Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $119,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 363,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 59,201,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,608,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

