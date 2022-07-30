Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 91.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $853,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 9,221.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 227.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 128,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $101,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,207.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,863,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

